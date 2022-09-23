FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Political activist James O'Keefe speaks at CPAC in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Political activist James O'Keefe, currently CEO of Project Veritas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 1, 2019.

 YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS

A federal jury has found Project Veritas, a conservative group often accused of using deceptive tactics, liable for violating wiretapping laws and misrepresenting itself in an undercover effort to target Democratic political consultants.

Jurors in Washington on Thursday awarded $120,000 to a member of Democracy Partners, co-founded by self-described progressive strategist Robert Creamer.