Three city residents are taking the Keene Zoning Board of Appeals to court after the board granted permission for a homeless shelter to open at a former auto shop on Water Street.
John Pappas, Kevin Beal and Stephen Bragdon filed the lawsuit in Cheshire County Superior Court seeking to have deemed unlawful the ZBA’s decision to grant a variance for 100 Nights. Bragdon, an attorney representing the group, said the variance was granted in violation of the law.
“This is not allowed in this zone,” Bragdon said.
Bragdon, Beal and Pappas all own abutting property.
100 Nights has a main shelter on Lamson Street close to downtown, but it lost the overflow space it had in city church basements.
Jan Peterson, chair of the 100 Nights board, said the non-profit will join the lawsuit, though she declined to comment on the suit. She said the organization has been working hard to make sure there are enough beds for the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you can imagine, it has been a community effort to provide beds during this pandemic, including creative solutions,” Peterson said.
The lawsuit states that there was not sufficient legal reason to grant the variance, and that the shelter would be out of place in a neighborhood close to a school and a Head Start program for children under age 5. Bragdon said there needs to be a better plan for the location of a new shelter.
“Every community should have an appropriate place for shelters, including Keene. There should be more of a plan for where it should be,” he said.
100 Nights has been trying for years to find a new, larger space close to downtown.
A downtown location would allow the homeless to access services without the need for transportation.
100 Nights was working on getting a zoning variance in 2018 to purchase the former home of MoCo Arts on Railroad Street when the property was bought at the last minute by a new church called Praxis Church.
The city has yet to respond to the lawsuit.