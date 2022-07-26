LANCASTER -- By his own admission, a drug-impaired Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was solely responsible for fatally striking seven motorcyclists on June 21, 2019 in Randolph, Coos County Attorney John McCormick said during opening statements Tuesday of what could be a three-week trial.
The defense countered that while Zhukovskyy did use heroin and cocaine some 12 hours before the crash, the true cause of the “tragedy,” was the alcohol intoxication of Jarheads Motorcycle Club president Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr.
The ultimate question, public defender Steve Mirkin told jurors and Judge Peter Bornstein in Coos County Superior Court, was not whether Zhukovskky was impaired “at another time or place” on the day of the crash, but whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.
He said evidence will show that Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, was “not impaired, not criminally reckless, not criminally negligent," and that Mazza, who was from Lee, was drunk, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.135, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Additionally, Mazza, who rode at the head of 15 motorcycles carrying 19 members and supporters of the Jarheads – a New England-wide group of former Marines and Navy corpsmen of which Mazza was president – was distracted by looking over his right shoulder as the group lined up behind him in the eastbound lane of U.S. Route 2, Mirkin said.
As Zhukovskyy traveled in the westbound lane operating a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and towing a car-carrier trailer, Mazza and his motorcycle were drifting toward an inevitable collision with Zhukovskyy, Mirkin said.
Earlier, Mirkin said a defense expert will testify that a reconstruction of the crash determined that Zhukovskyy had been going “straight” – parallel to the double-yellow line on Route 2 – when Mazza’s motorcycle “was directly above the center line” and then hit the left front tire of Zhukovskyy’s truck.
The impact caused a “blowout” that no driver could have corrected from, Mirkin said, and resulted in Zhukovskyy swerving into the eastbound lane and into the Jarheads.
In addition to Mazza, those killed in the collision were Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook; Desma Oakes, of Concord, Aaron Perry, of Farmington; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.
“Drunk drivers kill. Al Mazza was drunk,” Mirkin said. His client, he said, is “not guilty” of any of the charges against him.
Confession cited
McCormick, who is prosecuting the case with Scott Chase and Joshua Speicher of the Attorney General’s Office, used Zhukovskky’s confession to implicate him.
During interviews with authorities after the crash, Zhukovskyy said “I caused the accident, I wasn’t looking,” McCormick said.
“Those are the words of the man who caused all this,” said McCormick, pointing out to the jurors that Zhukovskyy’s pickup was 20 feet long and that the trailer behind it was 42 feet long.
Together, the truck and trailer weighed “well over 10 thousand pounds,” McCormick said. At the time they were under Zhukovskyy’s control, he had already consumed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine – which McCormick said Zhukovskyy also admitted to investigators.
Several times, McCormick said Zhukovskyy told investigators that he had crossed into the Jarheads’ lane of travel, adding that the collision was caused by Zhukovskyy’s “reckless and negligent choices.”
Despite having nearly overdosed on heroin a month before the Randolph crash, Zhukovskyy used that drug and others on the morning of June 21, 2019 and then “got behind the wheel of a deadly weapon” to transport a Toyota RAV-4 from New York to the Berlin City dealerships on Route 16 in Gorham, McCormick said.
Zhukovskyy, who was working then for a vehicle-delivery company in his hometown, dropped the vehicle off at Berlin City and then headed to Route 2 to go back home.
On the way, Zhukovskyy encountered the Jarheads – who were going to a VFW hall in Gorham to set up for the club’s annual meeting the following day – and went through them “like a wrecking ball,” McCormick said.
The defense, McCormick continued, will try to blame someone other than Zhukovskyy for causing the crash. McCormick conceded that Mazza “was intoxicated.”
“We’re not making excuses for Woody. We’re not condoning his decision to drink and drive,” McCormick said, but Mazza and six other people were not dead because Mazza “drank Coors Light.”
Defense blames motorcyclist
Mirkin, who made his opening statement after McCormick, said while post-crash tests showed that Zhukovskyy had used drugs, there was no way to correlate their levels in his system to impairment.
Zhukovskyy was not impaired at the time of the crash, he said, noting that eight law-enforcement officers with 140 years combined experience were with Zhukovskyy immediately after the incident.
None of those officers – including one who had just completed an advanced impairment-detection class – thought Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs, said Mirkin, who told jurors that they’d later hear about how Mazza brought a keg of beer to the Jefferson View, which was tapped around noon on the day of the crash.
Inside the Jarheads, the beer was referred to as “Woody Water,” Mirkin said.
“No one tried to stop him (Mazza)” from riding his motorcycle, he said, later adding that to date, no law enforcement agency has questioned the Jarheads about pre-crash alcohol consumption.
Zhukovskyy’s trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.