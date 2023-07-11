Tyrese Harris
Tyrese Harris, 22, appears in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday for the first day of his trial on second-degree murder charges.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A prosecutor told a jury Tuesday morning that Tyrese Harris shot and killed a truck driver on South Willow Street in Manchester last October not in self-defense, but because the man spit in his face in an apparent road rage incident.

At the start of his opening statement, prosecutor Nicholas Chong Yen played part of a jailhouse telephone recording for the 15-person jury in which Harris talks about being spit on.

Truck vs. SUV

A similar tractor-trailer truck was parked behind the courthouse for the jury to see the distance between the two when the shooting took place.  