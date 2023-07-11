A prosecutor told a jury Tuesday morning that Tyrese Harris shot and killed a truck driver on South Willow Street in Manchester last October not in self-defense, but because the man spit in his face in an apparent road rage incident.
At the start of his opening statement, prosecutor Nicholas Chong Yen played part of a jailhouse telephone recording for the 15-person jury in which Harris talks about being spit on.
“So, boom right?” Harris is heard saying. “Your life was took, ’cause you disrespect. Disrespect gets your life taken.”
Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, died instantly after being shot in the face on Oct. 29, 2022.
“The defendant’s choice, his actions — it was murder plain and simple,” Chong Yen said. “For (Cardakovic) spitting on him and for this belief it disrespected him, the defendant also believed he was entitled to take Dzemal’s life.”
Harris, 22, faces two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting Cardakovic to death, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct in the Oct. 29, 2022 incident.
The second-degree murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The trial is expected to last between five and seven days, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Harris wore a gray button-down shirt with a black tie and Catholic rosary as he faced the jury of seven men and eight women. His long hair seen in early mugshots had been cut and he was clean-shaven.
Public defender Pamela Phelan painted a different picture, saying it was reasonable for Harris to assume Cardakovic posed a threat.
“In the moment that Tyrese Harris fired his gun, he was acting in self-defense,” she said. “He had to defend himself and his pregnant girlfriend, Kathy, who was in the car with him.”
Before opening statements, jurors were able to see a similar truck and Harris’ blue Honda CR-V parked the same distance apart as on the day of the shooting. Each juror and Judge Diane Nicolosi spent approximately a half-minute inside the car.
The jurors then boarded a school bus and were taken on a tour of the crime scene.
Opening statements
During opening statements, about a dozen of Cardakovic’s friends and family, including his daughter Jasmina, sat to one side of the courtroom. At least four others in support of Harris were on the other side.
Harris sat up straight and kept his hands folded as Chong Yen delivered the prosecution’s opening statement.
Chong Yen said Harris had cut off the truck, which was being driven without a trailer, coming off Interstate 293. Cardakovic was driving with his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew. Harris threw a metal eyeglass cleaner can at the truck.
Cardakovic got out of his truck and spit on Harris through a half-open window. He was unarmed.
“Being spit on does not give you a reasonable belief of imminent deadly force,” Chong Yen said. Harris “exercised his own brand of street justice” and recklessly fled the scene. He never called the police.
“He ditched clothes. He ditched his handgun, which has still not been recovered,” Chong Yen said. “That is not self-defense.”
He said the law defines self-defense as “a reasonable belief of imminent deadly force.”
Phelan argued the law allows someone to defend themselves with a gun.
“The law does not require a person to wait to see what is going to happen,” she said. “The law also does not require someone to find a way to get out of the situation they are in.”
She showed a surveillance video of Harris cutting off Cardakovic, saying Cardakovic did not slow down and used the horn at least twice for three to four seconds.
Phelan stood right in front of the jury box as he described how the truck was bumper to bumper to the Honda SUV.
“Then what happened? The truck driver gets out of his truck and walks rapidly up to Tyrese’s driver side window with his fists clenched, yanks on the door to try and rip it open and spits in on him,” she said.
The first witness, Daniel Perry of Nashua, said Harris and Cardakovic exchanged words before Cardakovic spit into the car. Perry was two lanes over from the median of South Willow Street to the left of the two vehicles.
He testified that he did not see Cardakovic reach or place his head into the SUV.
“I saw the driver speed off,” Perry said. “I stepped out of the car to try to go help the gentleman that I saw get shot. It was too late, he had dropped to the ground. It was easy to tell that he was dead.”