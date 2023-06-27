Terese Batarache
Buy Now

Terese Grinnell (now Bastarache) speaks to a crowd outside Concord District Court, where she was arraigned on a disorderly conduct charge on Nov. 19, 2021.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

On the eve of trial, prosecutors dropped a 20-month-old case against vaccine mandate opponent Terese Bastarache of Loudon, who was accused of disrupting an Executive Council meeting in 2021.

The decision clears Bastarache, 48, of any crimes associated with the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the council. She faced charges of disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged disruption of the meeting.