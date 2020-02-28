MANCHESTER — Although possession is nine-tenths of the law, the other tenth kept a man from being convicted of the possession of material referred to as child sexual abuse images.
Salem resident Kenyoun Gifford, 37, was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court last week to 3 to 10 years on two charges of burglary.
Authorities have said he planted images of child sexual abuse in the home of a romantic rival.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors had dropped seven charges, including including dissemination of child sexual abuse images.
In this case, the charges were not appropriate, according to Nicole Thorspecken, and assistant Hillsborough County attorney who prosecuted the case.
“There was a lot of factual information that went into the plea resolution. He did not obtain and distribute the material for reasons people normally do it,” Thorspecken said.
She noted that Gifford will be imprisoned for at least three years.
Gifford will not have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison, which Thorspecken said was appropriate.
“I don’t think the state of New Hampshie wanted to monitor him as a sex offender,” she said.
The sentencing marked the end of a rivalry between Gifford and Brian W. Johnson Jr. of Manchester.
In the spring of 2018, Manchester police started receiving anonymous tips that Johnson had child sexual abuse images in his Winter Street apartment.
One night, an anonymous caller reported that an injured man he identified as a pedophile was bleeding to death in the apartment. When police arrived, they found no one in the apartment but several child sexual abuse images printed on computer paper.
The staged crime scene raised concerns from the start. Johnson had no computer or printer in his apartment, and he didn’t hesitate to volunteer for a lie-detector test.
When Gifford appeared in court in January and pleaded guilty, Johnson was disappointed to find out that Gifford avoided a conviction of distribution of child sexual abuse images.
“At one point, it was in his hands,” Johnson said at the time. “I totally believe he should have been charged with it.”