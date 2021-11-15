Prosecutor plans to go forward with second trial for Sarah Lynch Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Former Webster Elementary School principal Sarah Lynch is questioned by the prosecution during her trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Wednesday. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hillsborough County prosecutors plan to retry Sarah Lynch, the former Manchester school principal whose three-day trial ended last week in a hung jury.Lynch, 42, faces charges that she filed false reports and fabricated evidence about a January 2019 home invasion. She was tried last week in Hillsborough County Superior Court."We will empanel another jury and bring the matter back to trial," said the prosecutor in the case, First Assistant County Attorney Shawn Sweeney, in an email. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Judge tosses Levasseur lawsuit against Manchester cops Jury deadlocks in trial of fired Manchester school principal Juror tests positive for COVID days into trial for Julia Enright, who is accused of killing Brandon Chicklis in a treehouse Treehouse murder trial: Here’s how Julia Enright changed her story about seeing Brandon Chicklis before he went missing Foley family awaits verdict in medical malpractice lawsuit Trial of former Webster School principal goes to jury White supremacists find a new platform to spread hate: A federal courtroom in Charlottesville Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit against NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell U.S. Capitol rioter gets 41 months in prison, longest sentence imposed Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump Request News Coverage