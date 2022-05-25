Prosecutors and defense rest their cases in Barron murder trial

The defense called no witnesses Wednesday after prosecutors alleging Armando Barron murdered a Keene man in a jealous rage rested their case in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene Wednesday.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning.
Before resting her case, defense attorney Meredith Lugo made a motion to dismiss the case against Barron.
“I think given the testimony and the conflict in testimony we do believe there’s insufficient evidence for the case to go to the jury at this point,” Lugo said in court Wednesday.
Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard disagreed, however, saying that in her opinion there is sufficient evidence for the jury to find Barron guilty beyond a responsible doubt.
Leonard dismissed the motion. Lugo then rested the defense’s case without calling any witnesses.
Barron, 31, of Jaffrey, is accused of luring 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020, after finding flirtatious Snapchat messages that his wife and Amerault had exchanged.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany Barron alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
In opening arguments last week, Barron’s other attorney Morgan Taggart-Hampton said Barron had not committed the crime of murder. Taggart-Hampton also said in opening arguments that the defense team is conceding several of the assault charges against Barron, admitting that he had assaulted both his wife and Amerault, but that he had not murdered Amerault but that Britany Barron had.
Barron is also accused of ordering his wife to kill Amerault.
Britany Barron told police her husband ordered her to kill Amerault and had her stand on his neck and slash his wrists. When he ordered her to shoot him she would not, she told police.
She also confessed to helping to dispose of the body out of fear, she told police. She later pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault’s head from the corpse.
In court on Wednesday, State Trooper John Fagerholm testified he responded to Errol, a town in Coos County, on Sept. 22, 2020, to take custody of Barron after he had been apprehended by police while driving.
When Barron was stopped, he had one of his daughters with him and told troopers he was taking the girl camping. State police made contact with the girl’s grandparents to take custody of her.
Fagerholm was then assigned to drive Barron to Troop F in Twin Mountain. During the drive, Barron asked Fagerholm if he was being served with divorce papers. Fagerholm then sat with Barron at Troop F for about an hour while Barron waited to be interviewed by investigators.
Fagerholm said Barron acted normal.
“It felt normal I guess, it didn’t feel like a lot of emotion I guess, just sitting with someone in custody,” Fagerholm said.
The prosecution’s last witness, state police Sgt. Mike McLaughlin, then testified to interviewing Barron briefly in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020, at Troop F.
The prosecution then played a portion of the interview for the jury in which McLaughlin told Barron that he was under arrest for domestic violence assault against his wife.
Barron’s voice sounded unemotional in the recording. “She finally called you guys,” he said, referring to his wife.
“No, I wouldn’t say she called us,” McLaughlin responded on the recording.
McLaughlin testified that Barron was not crying nor did he seem upset.
McLaughlin also executed a body warrant on Barron, taking DNA, fingerprints and photographing him.
McLaughlin testified the only wound found on Barron was “a scrape or a scratch” on one of his arms.
Photographs and medical evidence presented earlier in the trial showed both Britany Barron and Amerault had been severely injured by their assailant.