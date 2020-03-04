Prosecutors have dropped a felony assault charge against an in-home Manchester day care provider who was accused of seriously injuring a 4-month-old baby on her first day of care almost 3 1/2 years ago.
The lawyer representing Tabitha Haarlander, 30, the day-care provider, said his client is glad the nightmare is over and that she has maintained her innocence from the beginning.
“An accusation like this can ruin somebody’s life, and Tabitha and her family are trying to move on from this matter,” said Nashua lawyer Chuck Keefe.
Keefe said the prosecution's case faltered when his expert, a neurological radiologist specializing in pediatrics, reported that the girl was likely injured outside of Haarlander’s care in a non-accidental way.
The father of the victim, Robert Bross, said he’s hoping that a last-ditch effort by Deputy Attorney General Jane Young will provide evidence that will allow prosecutors to resurrect the charge.
“For us, it’s obviously very upsetting. We know we didn’t do anything. To know that someone walks free and could work with other children is upsetting,” Bross said. “We do feel as if we’re still fighting.”
His daughter, Shaylin, wears glasses and still suffers from vision issues, he said.
Last fall, the Brosses told their story to the New Hampshire Union Leader after being frustrated with the delays with their case.
On Aug. 29, 2016, Holly Bross dropped off Shaylin, their first-born child, at an in-home day care at Haarlander's house in south Manchester . After she picked her up that afternoon, the baby projectile vomited and became unresponsive.
At Boston Children's Hospital, doctors diagnosed two skull fractures and bleeding in the brain.
It took almost two years for authorities to bring charges against Haarlander. And the case is on its third prosecutor, a result, the Brosses have said, of the tumult in the office of Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon. The Attorney General's office is still overseeing operation of the county attorney's office.
The first assistant prosecutor in Conlon’s Manchester office, Nicole Schultz-Price, has had the case since the summer.
“I didn’t feel we had enough to go forward against the defendant,” Schultz-Price said this week. She dropped the charge on Feb. 11 but noted she can bring it up again if new evidence emerges.
“It’s a complicated case. These cases, they hinge on the medical experts,” Schultz-Price said.
She noted that Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office reviewed her decision and agreed with her.
In an email, AG's office spokesperson Kate Spiner said the review determined that additional investigative work was required. "When that additional investigative work is completed, we will determine what, if any, charge(s) can be brought in this case," Spiner wrote.
Bross said prosecutors hired their own expert, a physician associated with Yale University, who verified the findings of the defense's expert.
Bross said MacDonald’s office is looking at the civil case -- the Brosses won a settlement from Haarlander’s homeowner’s policy -- to see if any information in that case could benefit the criminal case.
A civil suit is entirely different from a criminal investigation, and Haarlander was not involved in the civil matter, her lawyer said.
Keefe did not want to discuss Haarlander's present line of work, saying his client is doing her best to recuperate from the emotional toll that the prosecution took on her.