MANCHESTER -- Hillsborough County prosecutors have dropped a felony reckless conduct charge against Jeremy Winslow, the man whose girlfriend was shot and killed in his car as he fled the Club ManchVegas parking lot last year.
Manchester police announced Winslow’s arrest in June, three months after Justin Moura pleaded guilty to the murder of Tanya Hall. Police accused Winslow of striking Moura with his SUV in the parking lot.
Nicole Schultz-Price, the first assistant at the Hillsborough County Attorney-Manchester office, said last week that she dropped the charge against Winslow.
“It was a legal issue. We didn’t believe we could go forward,” Schultz-Price said.
Winslow, 35, had already pleaded guilty to a charge from that night -- driving with a suspended license. Schultz-Price said the legal issue is not totally black and white, but she did not believe prosecutors could go forward because the two charges stemmed from the same incident.
Prosecutors had discussions with the police department about the reckless conduct charge, but Schultz-Price said no decision had been made and that she was not aware police were going to arrest Winslow when they did.
In June, Winslow’s lawyer called the arrest "desperate and dirty." Winslow had pleaded guilty to the driving-after-suspension charge following a lengthy negotiation when any other charges should have been on the table, the lawyer said.
On Monday, defense attorney Mark Osborne said prosecutors made the legally correct decision.
“That’s how the system is supposed to work. Police investigate, police arrest and prosecutors make charging decisions,” Osborne said.
Winslow readily spoke to the media in the days after the shooting and aggravated the Hall family enough that they took out a restraining order.
Winslow seemed erratic during some court appearances. In March, Moura pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Hall’s death and was sentenced to state prison for 12 years.
Hall’s death followed a confrontation between Winslow and a few members of the Bros, a secretive, self-described men’s fraternity that counts Moura as a member.
Winslow had pulled out of the Club ManchVegas parking lot and was driving away when Moura chased the vehicle while holding a handgun. Moura has claimed he slipped on ice and the gun went off.
The bullet entered the SUV and struck Hall in the back. She died within minutes.