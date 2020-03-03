The couple that was charged with stealing money from a Hanover veterans charity won’t go to trial a second time after Grafton County Attorney John Bell decided to drop the prosecution.
Sarah Healy Donahue and her husband, Alexander Donahue, were facing a second trial in the Project VetCare case. Alexander Donahue and his mother, Danielle Goodwin, operated the charity until a criminal investigation found financial irregularities.
Goodwin ended up pleading guilty in 2018 to eight counts of theft for allegedly stealing close to $100,000 from Project VetCare. The Donahues were tried last year, accused of stealing money from the charity, but the jury mostly deadlocked after Goodwin’s testimony confused the case, according to court records.
A second trial was looming until Bell filed a notice last week in Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill that he will not pursue prosecution against the Donahues at this time.
Goodwin recently agreed to serve more jail time after prosecutors say she failed to uphold her end of her plea agreement.
When she entered into the plea agreement in August 2018, she received a three and a half to seven year prison sentence and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of more than $99,000.
As part of the plea agreement, Goodwin had nine months of prison time suspended in exchange for her cooperation in the trial of her son and daughter-in-law, according to court records. Bell contends that Goodwin changed her story when she testified during the Donahues' trial.
According to a transcript of a phone call Goodwin made from jail before the trial, she seemed to be prepared to get her son and daughter-in-law out of legal trouble, according to court records.
“I guess this will be my finest moment because I’m now given the opportunity to try and pull them both out of the hopper,” she said. “My lawyer said the prosecutor is stupid for putting me in as a witness ... you know cuz bringing in the mother? Are you kidding? Any mother worth half her weight would fall on her sword all day long. I have to set the record straight.”
Bell has stated in court records that Goodwin’s trial testimony contradicted her interviews with police. Goodwin initially told police she knew she was taking $12,000 that was not hers and was giving it to the Donahues, according to Bell’s motion. However, she testified that the money was hers, that she was owed money by the charity, according to Bell.