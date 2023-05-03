Prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to charge President Biden's son Hunter with tax- and gun-related violations, according to people familiar with the matter, the culmination of a four-year investigation that Republicans have sought to portray as evidence the Biden family is corrupt.

Biden's attorneys met at Justice Department headquarters in downtown Washington last week to discuss the case with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Typically, that sort of meeting -- in which defense lawyers urge prosecutors not to seek an indictment of their client, or to seek reduced charges -- comes toward the end of an investigation.