A physician assistant from Londonderry accused of murdering his wife as their marriage crumbled is described as a gambling addict who struggled to find work before allegedly trying to recruit a friend to kill her in exchange for proceeds from her $400,000 life insurance policy, according to court documents filed by state prosecutors.
New details in the death of Maureen Argie have emerged from documents outlining alleged evidence that the state Attorney General’s Office is seeking to introduce at her husband’s upcoming trial in Rockingham County.
William Argie, 48, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder and falsification of physical evidence in the death of his 39-year-old wife.
Her body was found on April 4, 2019, at their home at 118 West Road in Londonderry.
The complaints allege that Argie strangled or smothered her. In the newly filed documents, prosecutors said she was killed in their bedroom between the evening of April 3 and the morning of April 4, 2019, and that after the slaying he brought their children to the school bus and later went to Home Depot where he bought box cutter-style razors that he allegedly used to cut his wrists in a failed suicide attempt.
His murder trial is tentatively scheduled for January 2021.
In the new filings, prosecutors reveal potential evidence that points to motive for murder, including alleged financial troubles, Argie’s gambling addiction, and threats to kill his wife as their relationship deteriorated and she made plans to get a divorce.
According to the documents, Argie was aware that his wife was planning to file for divorce, move out and seek primary custody of their two minor children.
Maureen Argie had allegedly become fearful of her husband and called Londonderry police on March 30, 2019, to inform them that the situation was “tense.” She also told police that she wanted to call to make sure that the emergency line to the police department worked to “protect herself” “in case something happens,” the documents said.
Two days later, she told her father she was concerned that Argie was monitoring her cellphone communications.
Prosecutors also allege Argie told friend and gambling associate James Timbas at a meeting in a Manchester restaurant in February 2019 that if he helped him kill his wife he would give him some of the money he would collect on her life insurance policy.
According to court documents, Timbas told authorities Argie told him “I’m done with her. I’m going to (expletive) kill her, and I’m going to collect the money.”
Prosecutors said that after Timbas told him that he wouldn’t help, Argie offered him a smaller amount of the life insurance money if he could find a “hitman” to kill her. Timbas refused to find someone else to carry out the killing, according to the documents.
Following the murder and the alleged suicide attempt near where his wife was killed, prosecutors said Argie passed out from apparent blood loss, but woke up several hours later, bandaged his wrists, and made his way to a casino in Connecticut, where he was found on April 5.
Argie was hospitalized for several days for psychiatric reasons, prosecutors said.
Argie had worked as a physician assistant for about a decade and allegedly told others about how he made good money compared to his wife.
In an unrelated criminal case in 2018, Argie pleaded guilty to a reckless conduct charge after he pointed a gun out a window while driving on Interstate 93 in Windham on Dec. 18, 2017.
According to court paperwork related to the gun incident, Argie indicated that at the time he was employed at Physician One Urgent Care in Medford, Mass. While he had worked there as a physician assistant, his employment status changed and he was no longer employed there in the months before the murder.
“In addition to the defendant's loss of income through his inability to obtain steady employment, he lost money through his gambling. According to the defendant’s family members and friends, as well as his gambling associates, for several years he had spent and lost large amounts of money through gambling, primarily poker. In the weeks before the victim’s murder, the defendant continued to gamble, as well as borrow money from others to pay off gambling debts,” prosecutors said in court documents.
Following the gun incident, Argie was given a one-year jail term that was suspended for two years. Prosecutors claim Argie told friends that he believed he was unable to find steady work because of the conviction.