WASHINGTON -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed that former President Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept. 5.