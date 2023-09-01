WASHINGTON - A member of the far-right Proud Boys yelled "Trump won" as he left a Washington courtroom on Friday after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Dominic Pezzola did not play a leadership role in the group and was the only defendant of five to be acquitted of seditious conspiracy. He was convicted of other felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting police.