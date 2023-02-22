FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs march

Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, left, and Joe Biggs march during a December 12, 2020 protest in Washington, D.C. Tarrio was later arrested for acts committed at the protest and Biggs was later arrested for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. D.C., U.S. Picture taken December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

A former member of the far-right Proud Boys told a jury on Wednesday that the group was “desperate” to stop former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election and viewed the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as the start of the “next American Revolution.”

Jeremy Bertino, 43, testified at the trial of former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other members of the organization that in the days leading up to the riot at the Capitol, the group increasingly believed they would have to take action to stop Trump’s defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.