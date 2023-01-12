USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-OATH KEEPERS

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes uses a radio as he leaves a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2019.

 JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused leaders of the far-right Proud Boys group of plotting an assault on American democracy as one of the most high-profile trials to stem from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack got underway.

In an opening argument, federal prosecutor Jason McCullough told jurors that Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four other leaders engaged in sedition by using force to try to keep Donald Trump in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election.