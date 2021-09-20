Manchester officials will know Tuesday if the city can vote this fall on whether to give the school district independent taxing power, the judge has promised.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson said he would try to make the 11th-hour decision after a lawyer for Manchester city government warned that ballots for the November election need to be ready for the printer on Thursday.
Anderson imposed the deadline at the end of a contentious hearing Monday in his Manchester courtroom related to efforts by Attorney General John Formella to block a vote on autonomy for the Manchester School District.
Earlier this year, Manchester aldermen approved putting the measure on the November ballot. It would grant the school board the ability to spend and raise taxes for city schools; currently, Manchester aldermen must approve city school spending and any resulting tax appropriation.
The measure is a key component of the education reforms backed by Manchester Proud but it is opposed by city conservatives.
During oral arguments, lawyers for Formella and city government differed on what state law needed to be followed to put the measure on the ballot.
Assistant Attorney General Myles Matteson said the change was a substantial revision and pointed to a provision in the law that requires a lengthy procedure including election of charter commissioners, hearings by a charter commission and a vote on any commission recommendations.
Under that scenario, voters have more of a say, he said.
“The process is what’s important. That’s what the state is interested in here,” Matteson said.
Deputy City Solicitor Peter Chiesa said Matteson is citing a section of the law reserved for revising the form of government, such as if the city wanted to change to a city manager/council structure. School district autonomy does not go that far and the proposed changes fall under a more easily-satisfied amendment process, Chiesa said.
“These are substantial changes, but they are not changes in the form of government,” he said.
Chiesa also argued that the state is barred from its legal challenge because state law gives the attorney general just 45 days to act, and Formella did not file suit for 59 days.
Judge Anderson, who has been involved in several recent voting-rights cases, interrupted lawyers several times. He noted that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will survive if voters pass the change but he had Chiesa acknowledge that aldermen would lose control of more than half of city spending.
The judge also pressed both lawyers about how much input the New Hampshire Municipal Association had in a 2014 state law that is key to the case.
Anderson also noted an earlier state Supreme Court decision that dealt with an effort to put city schools more under the control of City Hall. In that decision, the court said it was not a change in the form of government.
Meanwhile, Chiesa's deadline of Thursday for ballot printing is unclear. City Clerk Matt Normand said he needs to get the ballot to the printer the day after Tuesday's primary. But he acknowledged that if a result were close and a recount were necessary, printing could be delayed by as much as a week.
"The objective is to have ballots available for absentee voters with a reasonable amount of time to receive them via USPS, vote, and return back to us via USPS by Election Day on (Nov. 2)," he wrote in an email.
A quick decision from Judge Anderson in favor of the city would still not guarantee a November vote.
Matteson said state law requires his office to review the charter changes, and that would require 10 days.
Also, a decision favorable to the city could be appealed; if so, the state would be expected to seek a stay while the appeal goes forward.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's primary ballot has a question asking voters whether a charter commission should be empaneled. Matteson said that would allow the city to follow the correct procedure. Chiesa said that would be a two-year process, and there is no guarantee the charter commission would recommend the reform measures.