New Hampshire State Police analysis of the crash last summer in Randolph that killed seven is deeply flawed, claim lawyers for the truck driver facing multiple counts of negligent homicide charges.
Lawyers for Massachusetts resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy said an independent analysis has found that Zhukovskyy’s truck was not 1½ feet over the center line, as state police had initially determined.
Rather, one of the accident victims -- Albert Mazza -- had a high blood-alcohol level and the impact occurred in the center of the highway, the public defenders wrote in papers seeking Zhukovskyy's release from jail as he awaits trial. The report was written by Crash Labs, an independent accident reconstruction firm.
The accident in the White Mountain town of Randolph killed seven bikers and passengers affiliated with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
“The (Crash Labs) report concludes that the initial impact occurred between the left side of Mr. Mazza’s motorcycle and the left front tire of Mr. Zhukovskyy’s truck,” wrote public defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin.
“Critically, they determined that the impact occurred directly over the center line and that Mr. Mazza’s motorcycle was in fact protruding over onto the center line when it struck the truck,” the lawyers wrote. The Crash Labs findings determined that the initial state police findings were deeply flawed, the lawyers wrote.
The lawyers write that the state has also disclosed that Mazza had been turned around looking back at the group of riders behind him just prior to the accident. His blood alcohol level was 0.135, compared to the legal limit of 0.08.
The defense filed its request on Friday and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald will have 10 days to object. If he does so, a hearing would likely be held.
Duguay and Mirkin are asking a judge to release Zhukovskyy, who has been held in Coos County jail since June 25, on bail with numerous conditions.
Zhukovskyy, who has a lengthy record of motor vehicle violations, faces seven charges of negligent homicide-impaired driving, manslaughter and other charges.
Jury selection in his case is scheduled for November.
His lawyers say that Zhukovskyy, if released, would not pose a danger to himself or others. They suggest he be ordered to live with his parents, surrender his passport and not drive while out before trial.