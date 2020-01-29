BRENTWOOD -- The Raymond School District is denying all claims of liability and damages and insists that it took swift action to fire a former kindergarten teacher convicted of assaulting a student whose mother has filed a lawsuit over the way he was treated at school.
A former kindergarten teacher at Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond denies she’s liable for any damages after she was sued by a parent whose son was assaulted at the school in 2018.
The district recently filed a formal response defending itself against the allegations outlined in Lindsay Bolton’s lawsuit, which names the district and former Lamprey River Elementary School teacher Denise Santos as defendants.
The suit was filed late last year in Rockingham County Superior Court. It followed a simple-assault charge brought against Santos by Raymond police. Santos pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a charge that accused her of knowingly causing unprivileged physical contact with the then-6-year-old boy at school on May 5, 2018, by “yanking him by his clothing at the back of his neck causing him to (lose) his balance and fall to the ground.” The initial charge was a misdemeanor, but it was later reduced to a violation.
As part of her sentence, Santos was fined, was ordered to write an apology letter and was prohibited from teaching or performing volunteer work with juveniles who are not family members for a period of two years.
The suit accuses Santos and the district of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Bolton also alleges that the district was negligent for failing to properly supervise Santos, breaching its fiduciary duty. In her suit, Bolton claims Santos “made no secret of her dislike” for her son. The suit further alleges that Santos had complained about the student's behavior and need for extra attention.
Santos disputed the allegations in her response to the suit.
The district also denies the claims, stating in its response that it “did not have any notice that Santos harbored any dislike toward the minor plaintiff as alleged, or that there were any prior incidents involving Santos and the minor plaintiff. Upon learning of the incident between the minor plaintiff and Santos, the district immediately terminated Santos’ employment with the district.”