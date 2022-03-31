CONCORD – Modern-day hermit “River Dave” Lidstone will face a $500-a-day fine starting April 11 if he remains on the riverside land that he calls his home, a Merrimack County Superior Court Judge ordered Thursday.
Speaking sternly at times, sympathetically at others, Judge Andrew Shulman issued the fine after Lidstone, 81, did not show up for a contempt hearing in front of Shulman.
“What effect this will have, I don’t have a crystal ball,” Shulman said from the bench.
He rejected a lawyer’s request for thousands in legal fees associated with past disputes. But he said Lidstone must pay legal bills associated with the Thursday hearing.
It is the latest in a two-front legal challenge facing Lidstone, whose homestead in Canterbury on the Merrimack River has been the subject of five years of legal challenges and six months of media play.
Judges have ruled that Lidstone is on a woodlot belonging to Vermont resident Leonard Giles. Lidstone said the land does not belong to Giles and he has rights to live on it but has offered no solid proof to dispute the ownership.
This past summer, Shulman jailed Lidstone for refusing to leave the property but released him after his cabin burned. Lidstone stayed with friends but eventually returned in the late fall.
Lidstone has said he returned to the property to raise the profile of pollution in the Merrimack River and he was going to remain; he has been living in an expanded toolshed.
Recently, one of his advocates, Jodie Gedeon, said Lidstone was making plans to acquire property elsewhere and move.
His saga has generated more than $220,000 in donations.
He has been arrested from criminal trespass, and that case is pending.
“I have a great deal of sympathy for Mr. Lidstone,” Shulman said, after levying the fine. But Giles attorney Lisa Snow Wade said her client deserves the sympathy. Giles is 86, also a veteran, and had to deal with the emotional and financial troubles associated with Lidstone.
“The nice thing about sympathy,” Shulman said, “is there is enough to go around.”
Lidstone was due in court Thursday on a contempt charge associated with the ongoing civil case.
Much of the speculation ahead of the 10:30 a.m. hearing was whether he would show. In January, a person hired by Giles to serve a subpoena on Lidstone slid down an embankment and hurt his leg, according to a court filing.
On March 5, a Merrimack County Sheriff deputy served the subpoena on Lidstone and even photographed him holding the document.
Shulman waited 15 minutes, and then started the hearing.
By not showing, Lidstone relinquished his rights to contest any claim that Wade made in court, Shulman said. Shulman said the $500-a-day fine will go to Giles.
On March 7, Lidstone did not show for an initial court appearance on the criminal trespassing charge. But he appeared a week later. He is next due at Concord District Court on June 20 for a pretrial conference.