Martin Toe of the Granite State Organizing Project talks with Belinda Carr while canvassing in Manchester in July to alert people to assistance to those behind on their rent.
MANCHESTER -- Social workers will be on hand at Manchester District Court on Friday and next Tuesday to help tenants who are facing eviction file for rental assistance, the New Hampshire courts said.
Many landlord-tenant cases, cases that had been put on hold by the now-expired eviction moratorium, are scheduled for those days, court officials said.
Southern New Hampshire Services workers will be on hand to answer questions and help process applications for the federally funded New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
In a statement, court officials said an application would not automatically halt an eviction, the court system would encourage landlords and tenants awaiting approval to request a delay in any court hearing.
According to New Hampshire Housing, landlords can start the application on behalf of tenants, and landlords are paid directly if the assistance is approved. Applications are available at CAPNH.org or by calling 211.