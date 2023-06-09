Rep. George Santos

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks to a House Republican Caucus meeting at the Capitol on May 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — An attorney for indicted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., asserted Friday his client’s $500,000 bond on criminal charges was paid by relatives who are entitled to anonymity in his high-profile prosecution.

Defense attorney Joseph Murray laid out his concerns about publicly identifying the family members in a six-page federal court filing seeking to keep their names out of the public record.