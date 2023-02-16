Michael Arthur Delaney is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing to become United States Circuit judge for the First Circuit on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 15, 2023.
Nominated to be a federal appeals court judge, former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney received stinging criticism Wednesday for his efforts to strip the anonymity of the victim in the St. Paul's School 2015 sexual assault scandal.
Republican senators on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly pressed Delaney, who represented the prestigious Concord prep school, for an explanation of his efforts to have Chessy Prout's name disclosed during a possible civil trial in a case her parents brought against St. Paul's.
Prout, who has written a book about her ordeal, wrote the Judiciary Committee opposing President Joe Biden's nomination of Delaney to the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
Prout's parents were in the committee room during the contentious hearing.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said Delaney bullied Prout, who eventually withdrew her request for anonymity and revealed her name.
"You made the decision. You forced her to come forward. She was brave and did it, and now you're accountable for that. And quite frankly, I'm astounded you've been nominated," Hawley said before announcing he would not support Delaney.
In response, Delaney said the school was responding to papers filed by Prout, which sought to protect her anonymity. The school could support her anonymity as long as lawyers refrained from trying the case in the media, Delaney said.
Delaney asked the committee to consider his 30 years of work as a lawyer.
"I have spent nearly 30 years in a legal career, half in public service. I have tried through my work as attorney general and as a frontline prosecutor to represent the interests of victims in all that I did," he said.
At another point, Delaney said: "I was just an advocate advocating for my client, as I had the duty to do."
In 2015, a Merrimack County jury found St. Paul's senior Owen Labrie guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault, child endangerment and using a computer to lure an underaged girl in a sexual assault.
The trial disclosed a hypersexualized culture at the prestigious school, including the senior salute, when graduating seniors would score their sexual conquests of younger students.
Prout was 15 at the time of the assaults.
Delaney represented St. Paul's in a civil suit brought by Prout.
St. Paul's eventually reached a confidential settlement with Prout, who went on to publish "I Have the Right To," her account of the ordeal.
In her letter to the Judiciary Committee, Prout said that when victims come forward, lawyers have a playbook of tactics to discredit, pressure and manipulate them into silence.
When she read Delaney's filing, it brought back all she had gone through -- anonymous online threats of death and rape, and the backlash from close friends at St. Paul's.
"I wasn't going to let Michael Delaney's dirty tactics bully me, then 16, into shame and silence," she wrote.
Backed by NH's senators
In January, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both New Hampshire Democrats, praised Biden's nomination of Delaney.
"His commitment to justice is evident throughout his career," they wrote.
Former Gov. John Lynch, a Democrat, nominated Delaney for Attorney General in 2009, and he served as the top state prosecutor for four years.
The senators criticizing him during the hearing were Republicans, including Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Ted Cruz of Texas.
Cruz said Prout suffered three times: when Labrie assaulted her, when Delaney tried to "out her against her wishes" and when Biden nominated Delaney for the position.
Blackburn said she was taken aback that Delaney would not want anonymity for child who underwent a sexual assault.
"It is chilling the message this sends to young women," said Blackburn, who said she would not support the nomination.
After leaving the job of attorney general, Delaney joined the prominent Manchester law firm of McLane Middleton, where he chairs the litigation department.