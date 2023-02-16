Senate Judiciary Committee hold hearing for judicial nominees in Washington

Michael Arthur Delaney is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing to become United States Circuit judge for the First Circuit on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 15, 2023.  

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

Nominated to be a federal appeals court judge, former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney received stinging criticism Wednesday for his efforts to strip the anonymity of the victim in the St. Paul's School 2015 sexual assault scandal.

Republican senators on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly pressed Delaney, who represented the prestigious Concord prep school, for an explanation of his efforts to have Chessy Prout's name disclosed during a possible civil trial in a case her parents brought against St. Paul's.