For months, many Republicans called for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. But now that the Department of Justice has designated U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware to the role, several conservatives are complaining about the appointment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he appointed Weiss as special counsel in the investigation into Hunter Biden's tax case, a move that appeared to be an attempt to insulate the DOJ from Republican criticisms that the process had been politicized. Weiss, a Trump appointee, began the investigation of the president's son in 2018 and has continued to lead the prosecution during the Biden administration.