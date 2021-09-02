CONCORD -- A resident of a Manchester sober home who broke the rules and didn't pay rent cannot use landlord-tenant laws to remain at the home, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said that Robert St. Onge could not be legally considered a tenant of the Live Free Structured Sober Living group home on Rimmon Street in Manchester.
One of a dozen residents of the zero-tolerance home, St. Onge was kicked out for not paying rent and abusing prescription medication, according to court filings.
St. Onge had claimed that the owner of the Live Free home, Oberten LLC, was unable to kick him out, citing Gov. Chris Sununu's COVID-19 eviction moratorium and New Hampshire landlord-tenant law.
Such law requires formal notice of eviction and can stretch out in the courts for months.
But in the eight-page opinion written by Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, the justices pointed out that St. Onge signed a contract that specified that residents of the sober living home have no tenant rights.
Further, the New Hampshire landlord-tenant law specifically exempts group homes.
"Because the facility at issue is a 'group home' under (state landlord-tenant law), the relationship between the defendant and the plaintiff was not a 'tenancy,'" MacDonald wrote.
"Accordingly, the plaintiff was not entitled to the protections of (landlord-tenant law), and the defendant need not have brought an eviction proceeding before requiring him to vacate his room," the ruling reads.
The justices said that Sununu's moratorium applied to traditional landlords, not group living homes.