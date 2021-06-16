KEENE — The financially troubled Hillside Village Keene is accused of keeping more than $400,000 a couple paid to live in the facility before they realized it could not care for them.
Bruce and Nancy Montgomery moved to the nonprofit retirement home in 2019 and planned to spend their remaining days there. After living at the facility for a few months, the couple realized that Hillside could not provide appropriate care for Bruce Montgomery, who is suffering from memory problems, according to the lawsuit filed in Cheshire Superior Court.
The couple moved out in 2020 to find appropriate treatment for Bruce Montgomery. They say that under their agreement with the facility, they are owed a refund of more than $400,000, according to the lawsuit.
Hillside is in the midst of a restructuring, which became public when the organization failed to make a $2 million bond payment in January. Hillside has more than $63 million in debt. The lawsuit claims Hillside changed the agreement after the Montgomerys moved in because of the financial stress. According to the lawsuit, the couple was informed this year that under the new agreement Hillside is not obligated to make the refund, according to the lawsuit.
Nancy Crawford, chair of the Hillside board of trustees, said the facility could not meet the necessary occupancy it needed to be sustainable after it was constructed. She blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for suppressing the number of people living in the village.
“It changed everything,” Crawford said.
Hillside broke ground on its Wyman Road property in 2017, and it was fully complete in 2019, with people starting to move in. The facility requires a 92% occupancy rate to remain economically viable. However, as of March, Hillside had 170 residents, an occupancy rate of about 70%. The facility has 140 apartments, 42 assisted living units, 18 memory care units and 20 nursing home units.
Hillside is seeking either a new buyer or partner for the facility to remain open. Filing for bankruptcy is also an option, according to Tom Brod, a consultant brought in by Hillside to help deal with the financial crisis.