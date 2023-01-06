Thomas Webster, left, is seen in this video

Thomas Webster, left, is seen in this video still from a body camera, attacking D.C. police Officer Noah Rathbun, who was defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Webster is a former U.S. Marine and a 20-year veteran of the New York City Police Department.  

 Image from Government's Sentencing Memorandum to the US District Court for the District of Columbia
The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, ignited the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history, with more than 930 people federally charged so far and more to come. Now, the Justice Department has named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the investigation into efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, focusing not on those present at the riot but on whether politicians or anyone else may have interfered in the transfer of power.

The attack forced the Justice Department to devise legal strategies equal to the momentous occasion, taking steps beyond charging rioters with trespassing or vandalism. Prosecutors revived the charge of seditious conspiracy, rarely used in recent decades, to accuse the attack's leaders of conspiring to oppose federal authority by force. One group of five Oath Keepers was convicted of seditious conspiracy last month. Another group of Oath Keepers is on trial now on the same charge, as is a group of Proud Boys.