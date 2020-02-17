RICHMOND -- A man who collects antique military trucks will be able to keep his hobby, provided he clears his property, according to a settlement filed in court.
Alex Leduc was being sued by the town after officials claimed he was operating an illegal junkyard on his 4-acre Whipple Hill Road property. The town wanted Leduc to get rid of his trucks, and the numerous spare parts for the trucks he kept in the yard and in his garage.
In a settlement agreement filed in Sullivan Superior Court, where the case was being heard, the town is agreeing to waive any fines or penalties provided Leduc agrees to store the spare parts he needs and gets rid of the parts and stripped vehicles he does not need.
Leduc moved to Richmond from Massachusetts two years ago, in part to be able to pursue his truck collecting hobby. Instead, he found himself embroiled in a dispute with the town over the antique military vehicles and Ford trucks he collects.
Leduc said in an interview last year that he is part of an organization that brings military vehicles to parades and other events.
The town claims in court filings that Leduc’s truck collection constitutes a business and violates town ordinances. The town cited Facebook posts in which Leduc advertised a sale of trucks and parts.
When the trouble first started, Leduc said he tried to come into compliance by moving cars to a neighbor’s property, until the neighbor got in trouble. That's when he tried selling off parts of his collection to clear up the property. The town claims that sale meant he was running a business.
Leduc will be able to keep his large military antiques and some other cars, provided the majority of the spare parts remain inside the covered garage he put up last year and his property is cleaned up.