The leader of a foiled plot by members of right-wing militia groups to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday in a U.S. District Court, prosecutors said.

Adam Fox, 39, was found guilty in August by a federal court jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on one count each of conspiring to abduct Whitmer, a Democrat, and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in a scheme prosecutors said was intended to spark a "second American Revolution."