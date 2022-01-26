Rite Aid has agreed to pay $30,000 in penalties to resolve allegations it violated the Controlled Substances Act when its pharmacists filled forged prescriptions at a store in Manchester, federal officials said.
In the agreement, Maxi Drug North, Inc. d/b/a Rite Aid agreed to pay $30,000 to resolve allegations its pharmacists filled 15 forged prescriptions for the same individual at its location on Mammoth Road between October 2016 and March 2018.
Under the Controlled Substances Act, a valid prescription for a controlled substance must be issued for a legitimate medical purpose by an individual practitioner acting.
Federal officials alleged following an investigation that pharmacists at the Manchester Rite Aid “should have known” they were presented with invalid prescriptions which shouldn’t have been filled.
Rite Aid denied liability in the matter and cooperated with the government’s investigation, federal officials said.
“Criminals use a wide variety of methods to obtain controlled substances, including passing forged prescriptions,” said U.S. Attorney John Farley said in a statement. “When pharmacies dispense controlled substances to customers, they have an obligation to ensure that the prescriptions they fill are legitimate. If a pharmacy does not adequately scrutinize prescriptions, potentially dangerous drugs can be diverted to unlawful uses that jeopardize public safety.”