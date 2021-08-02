Supporters of River Dave plan to attend a meeting of Canterbury selectmen Monday night and ask them to reconsider the town’s insistence that the jailed hermit leave the property where he has lived for 27 years, an advocate for the 81-year-old said Monday.
Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon said she’s getting mixed signals from town officials about why they want David Lidstone off the property. He has been in Merrimack County jail since July 15, when he told a judge he would not leave a homestead where he lives in a cabin with a garden, chickens and two cats.
“What really is underlying the issue that Canterbury has? Dave doesn’t conform to the expectations of society. But that’s good,” said Gedeon, whose online petition has drawn the support of more than 1,500. Canterbury selectmen are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, in a meeting that is normally streamed online because of COVID-19 meeting restrictions.
Last week, the Canterbury town manager said the issue involved taxes: Lidstone’s cabin, which is on land belonging to Vermont resident Leonard Giles, was not being taxed, and the town has told Giles to either pay taxes or remove the cabin.
But Giles’ lawyer said Monday that it is more than taxes. Town ordinances don’t allow a cabin a mile into the woods that is inaccessible via a road. Also, the cabin does not have a septic system, said Concord lawyer Lisa Snow Wade.
She said Giles has been trying to work out a solution with the town for five years.
“I don’t think there’s any way at this point to make it work legally,” Wade said.
Gedeon said that more than 100 people have pledged monetary or other support to allow Lidstone to stay on the land. A contractor has offered to install a septic system if necessary, she said.
Over the weekend, no one tried to dismantle his cabin, Gedeon said.
Last week, Wade had signaled that Giles’ sons may start dismantling the cabin this past weekend. But on Monday she wouldn't say when Giles’ sons will visit the property because they don't want them confronted by possible protesters.
Wade said her client has been made out to be the bad guy, even though he is the victim of Lidstone trespassing and cutting multiple trees, which in any other circumstance would be viewed as timber trespass.
“I have an 86-year-old client who didn’t need this in his life. Nobody looks at the damage to my client; it’s all Mr. Lidstone,” she said. It's great that people want to raise money to help Lidstone; they should let him move onto their property, Wade said.
Lidstone has said he is not on Giles’ land but on land now owned by New Hampshire Fish and Game. Lidstone has said he will leave if a surveyor determines the land does belong to Giles.
Lidstone has said the previous owner made an oral promise he could remain on the land for the rest of his life. Fish and Game said he is not on their land.
Lidstone is expected to appear before Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman on Wednesday for a weekly check in. Schulman said he will not jail Lidstone past 30 days.