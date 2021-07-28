CONCORD -- Modern-day hermit "River Dave" told a judge Wednesday that he will sit in jail "until my body rots" rather than give up his illegal home of 27 years.
David Lidstone, 81, appeared in a video feed from Merrimack County jail, where he has lived since July 15, when he refused to obey a judge and leave the land where he has lived in Canterbury for 27 years.
Four years ago, a judge ruled that Lidstone does not own the land where he has built a cabin and lives with a cat, chickens and garden. Lidstone has refused repeated efforts to leave and said the ownership of the land is in dispute.
Vermont resident Leonard Giles, who owns the 73-acre woodlot, has won a court ruling ordering Lidstone off the land, and Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman jailed Lidstone on July 15 on a civil contempt order.
Lidstone said he is certain he is not on Giles' land and won't promise to not return to his cabin to get out of jail.
"I will sit here until my body rots. You're taking everything a man has," Lidstone said.
Lidstone has said he will give up any claim to the property if a surveyor examines the property and determines Giles owns it. Lidstone said he will pay the surveyor, and Giles will allow the surveyor on the land, his lawyer said.
Schulman encouraged the survey, but cautioned that in 2017 a judge decided that Giles owns the land, and the survey won't change that. But the judge said he won't hold an 81-year-old in jail indefinitely, and he will release Lidstone once he has been jailed for 30 days.
"I can't have my name on an order that extends that," he said. The judge scheduled a hearing for next Wednesday.
Several interpretations have emerged about the property ownership.
- According to court records, Lidstone has claimed a previous owner gave him lifetime permission to live on the land.
- On Wednesday, Lidstone said the homestead is on property now owned by New Hampshire Fish and Game. Fish and Game officials owns 250 acres nearby; a call to department officials was not immediately returned.
- The town of Canterbury’s website shows the homestead adjacent to an unsized parcel labeled “In Contention.” According to the tax map, no one owns the parcel or pays taxes on it. Lidstone noted the "in contention" designation during the hearing.
In a telephone interview, Canterbury Town Manager Kenneth Folsom said he first found out about Lidstone when town police answered a complaint about shooting on the Fish and Game property.
The shooter told police he was able to drive onto the property because Lidstone gave him a key to the gate to the property. Upon further investigation, the town found out about the home.
"From the town's perspective, we're only interested in the tax," Folsom said. The land is being valued for timber, and the tax bill would be higher with a home on it, he said.
Folsom said “In Contention” designations are usually the result of contradictory descriptions of property boundaries in deeds. He said an overlay of Google Earth on town tax maps shows that the Lidstone homestead is on Giles property.
Folsom took issue with the judge’s comments that the town "breathing down the neck" of Giles. He said the town has worked with the Giles family since 2016.
“A municipality either has to enforce the tax laws or not,” he said. “If it was my property, I wouldn’t be happy about (Lidstone).”
In a previous interview, Giles has said he wants Lidstone off the property, but he said he was doing so to avoid the higher taxes.
Folsom wouldn’t commit to Lidstone becoming the town’s responsibility if his home is destroyed.
“That’s a tough question. I’m not sure,” he said. He would have to talk to the selectman, town welfare officer and town attorney.
Giles’ lawyer, Lisa Snow Wade, said the earliest Giles can get a contractor to tear down the home is October. She said Giles’ sons plan to go to the property this weekend and start dismantling the home.
She discussed having the Canterbury Fire Department burn the structure as a controlled burn. But environmental permits would take months and Folsom said he has ruled out a burn.
Meanwhile, Lidstone has gone through the classification process is the Merrimack County jail and is in the general population, according to Superintendent Joseph Costanzo.
Lidstone dresses in an orange jumpsuit and has access to the jail’s medical services, Constanzo said.
“It’s safe to say that there have been no issues so far,” he said.