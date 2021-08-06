CANTERBURY -- Now free but homeless, “River Dave” Lidstone enjoyed a good meal, hot bath and warm bed on Thursday night, his first night following his release from Merrimack County jail, a friend and advocate said Friday.
Lidstone, 81, is still getting his bearings and trying to figure out what to do after the modern-day hermit's cabin burned in a questionable fire on Wednesday afternoon, said Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon. Gedeon has been fielding offers of support from across the country, ever since the Union Leader first reported that Lidstone was jailed and being forced from his homestead of 27 years.
“He’s overwhelmed with love,” said Gedeon, who befriended Lidstone years ago while kayaking on the Merrimack River. “He didn’t realize people would care that much and have that much humanity. He’s so appreciative.”
She said Lidstone stayed at a friend’s house on Thursday night.
On Friday afternoon, Lidstone took one of Gedeon’s kayaks down the Merrimack River to visit his homestead and see the damage for himself, she said.
His two-story, unoccupied cabin -- the subject of a long-running court fight -- burned to the ground Wednesday afternoon.
The fire drew arson investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office. Canterbury Fire Chief Mike Gamache has not released a cause of the fire, but he said the investigation continues and that he may have more information to release next week.
The fire prompted Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman to free Lidstone from jail. Schulman had jailed Lidstone for civil contempt on July 15, after Lidstone refused to stay away from the cabin.
The owner of the land, Vermont resident Leonard Giles, had gone to court to drive Lidstone off the property. Lidstone has said he is not on Giles’ land but the adjacent Muchyedo Bank Wildlife Area owned by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and he had a promise from the former owner to live there for the rest of his life.
Fish and Game disagrees. Lidstone insists he is right, and Gedeon said Lidstone’s priority is to have a survey of the land completed.
In the meantime, Lidstone’s friends have launched an “official” GoFundMe page to help him. Gedeon had discouraged social media donations when Lidstone was in jail. But friends discussed it with Lidstone on Thursday night. They determined it would not affect his Social Security benefits, and he gave the go-ahead, Gedeon said.
Lidstone has to decide whether to try to legitimately remain on the disputed land and rebuild the cabin or accept offers to move to another location. One offer involves land in Canterbury on the Merrimack River, Gedeon said.
“He needs a couple of days to absorb everything,” she said.
In his order freeing Lidstone, Schulman said Lidstone can return to the land only to retrieve personal property and only with the approval of Giles' attorney.