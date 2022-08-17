River Dave

“River Dave” Lidstone chats with visitors at a meet-and-greet held in August 2021 in Warner for people who supported him during his legal fight over a piece of property he lived on for 27 years but didn’t own.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader file

He lives in a cabin off the grid and tends to chickens and a garden, but “River Dave” Lidstone no longer makes New Hampshire his home.

The modern-day hermit, who made national headlines last summer when he was jailed for refusing to leave his Canterbury homestead, relocated to Maine in April, he told the New Hampshire Union Leader on Wednesday.