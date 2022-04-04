CONCORD — A trust account established to fund a future home for “River Dave” Lidstone was dissolved last week, giving the high-profile hermit unfettered control of more than $200,000 in donations, two trustees said Monday.
All three trustees signed to close the Merrimack County Savings Bank account on Thursday, the same day Lidstone skipped a court hearing, according to Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon.
Gedeon, one of the trustees, had been at the forefront of efforts to free Lidstone from jail and help him rebuild his life. She said Lidstone picked up the check at the bank Monday morning.
The actions came after 10 days of pitched accusations and acrimony between Lidstone and the trustees, a conflict that spilled over into social media.
Trustees wanted to follow the terms of the trust and questioned Lidstone’s desire to access $30,000 to buy his son a pickup truck. Others said it was Lidstone’s money to spend as he wished.
“I’ve seen a different side of him that nobody else has seen,” Gedeon said about Lidstone after he called her names and swore at her. “I honestly don’t know (if he is in his right mind).”
Lidstone did not return a message left on his phone.
But Bob Albini, a Canterbury resident and neighbor of Lidstone, said Lidstone told him the pickup story was a ruse to find out who he can trust.
“These people showed up out of nowhere and decided they would take over,” Albini said. He said Lidstone remains physically strong and strong-minded.
Lidstone, who turned 82 Wednesday, received worldwide attention last summer when a judge jailed him for refusing to leave the homestead near the Merrimack River in Canterbury, where he had lived 27 years. The judge released him after his two-story cabin burned.
The attention led to an outpouring of support for Lidstone. By summer’s end he had a trust account in his name. The majority came from a $180,000 donation from Silicon Valley billionaire Alexander Karp, but thousands also poured in through donations on social media.
Meanwhile, documentarian Rod Webber, who has been interviewing Lidstone and gathering information, sent a reporter a video of Lidstone making wide-ranging claims.
He complains that Gedeon told him to stop talking about one of his pet causes — sludge spread on farm fields near the Merrimack River. He hinted that politicians were behind the fire that destroyed his cabin. And he said Michael Gill — a businessman/politician whose conspiracy theories led to a record $274 million libel judgment against him — got into trouble after taking up the sludge cause.
“The reason I’m so famous is I’ve been hollering about the sludge,” Lidstone said. “I have some convictions.”
Last week, a Merrimack County Superior Court judge faulted Lidstone for remaining on the land and not appearing in court for a civil contempt proceeding.
The judge set a $500-a-day fine for each day that Lidstone remains on the land, beginning April 11. The money will go to the owner of the woodlot, Leonard Giles of Vermont.
Were Lidstone’s money in trust, the judge would not have access to it, under trust law. With money now available to him, Lidstone will be responsible for any debts and judgments.
Gedeon said she does not know the trust’s exact final balance, but it was “shy of $250,000.”
Albini said he has no idea what Lidstone wants to use the money for and that he can use it however he sees fit. He said the situation came to a head because Lidstone wanted to open a checking account, but trustees refused.
“He’s grown weary of this whole situation,” Albini said. “You can’t blame him. It’s been one thing after another for the last year.”
According to Gedeon, Lidstone went to the bank on March 21 seeking the money. On March 31, trustees signed a request to close the account and disburse the funds. The check was ready the following day; Lidstone picked it up on Monday.
Linda Snow, a certified public accountant, was another trustee. She confirmed Gedeon’s version. On the day Lidstone visited the bank, all three trustees tried to speak to him about the trust over the telephone, Snow said.
“He swore at us and hung up,” she said.
Last year, Lidstone had selected all three as trustees because he trusted them, Snow said. He thought a trust would be a good idea because it would shield him from unscrupulous people, she said.
Gedeon said the trust called for the funds to be used for Lidstone’s well-being, including medical and dental care, a place to live, furnishings and items to make him comfortable for the remainder of his life.
She said trustees initially refused to release money for the truck.
“I was called every name in the book. He’s hateful,” Gedeon said.
Snow said trustees dissolved the trust after conferring with Karp, who said the money could be used for anything that Lidstone wanted.
Gedeon said she will always care for Lidstone and think of him as a friend, but he has to treat people with the kindness that the world showed him.
The remaining trustee would not be interviewed.
Over the weekend, indications were the Facebook page “Help local legend David Lidstone,” which has 4,500 members, would close, but it remained up Monday.
That is where many of the accusations have played out.