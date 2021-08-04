CONCORD -- David "River Dave" Lidstone opted to remain in jail on Wednesday while a judge strongly suggested that Canterbury town officials try to work out something that allows the modern-day hermit to remain on his cabin on the banks of the Merrimack River.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman took the unusual step of suggesting steps that Canterbury officials and the owner of the land, Vermont-resident Leonard Giles, could take to keep Lidstone, 81, on the land.
Those would include waivers and variances of town ordinances as well as property upgrades that Lidstone would have to pay for.
"It's not like society doesn't know how to build a septic tank," Schulman said.
Lidstone appeared via a video link from Merrimack County jail, where he was spending his 20th day, after repeated refusals to leave the homestead where he has a cabin, garden and chickens. He has reportedly lived there for 27 years.
Combative at times, respectful at others, Lidstone once again said he would rather rot in jail than obey Schulman’s order to stay away. He continued to insist it is not on land owned by Vermont resident Leonard Giles.
"This is not (Giles) fault, it's not my fault. It's your lying, cheating judicial system," Lidstone said, at one point comparing his plight to mortgage company founder turned libeler Michael Gill.
"It's lying cheating judges like that are stepping on little people like me. I'm warning you, sir, you step on me, I'm gonna bite your ankle."
At another point, he called Schulman a scholar and honorable man. Schulman said the law gives a judge only one option -- to jail Lidstone. But he repeated that he would not incarcerate him beyond 30 days.
Schulman repeatedly encouraged Giles’ lawyer, Lisa Snow Wade, to work out something with Canterbury officials to keep Lidstone on the land. Wade discouraged such efforts.
"He (Giles) just wants his land back," Wade said.
In a telephone interview, Canterbury Town Administrator Ken Folsom said issues include how close the structure is to the river, its location on nonresidential land, road access and tax status.
Variances and waivers would be necessary.
"There are a lot of hurdles, but nothing's impossible," he said.
Wade said "concrete plans" are in place to demolish the structure, but she would not give a timetable during a public forum, fearing civil unrest.