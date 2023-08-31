Tyrese Harris of Manchester will serve at least 25 years in prison for shooting 45-year-old truck driver Dzemal Cardakovic in a road rage incident near the Mall of New Hampshire last October.
Last month, a jury found Harris, 23, guilty of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting Cardakovic to death on South Willow Street on a Saturday afternoon, surrounded by cars and witnesses.
Harris was sentenced Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. In addition to 25 years to life, Harris received consecutive suspended sentences of 3 1/2 to 7 years for getting rid of the murder weapon (falsifying evidence) and fleeing the scene of the shooting (reckless conduct), according to the attorney general’s office.
On Oct. 29, 2022, Cardakovic was driving his tractor-trailer cab south on South Willow Street with his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew in the vehicle, according to court documents. Harris, 22 at the time, pulling out from the I-293 off ramp in an SUV, cut off Cardakovic, who blasted his horn.
When the two vehicles stopped at the next intersection, Cardakovic sounded his horn for an extended length of time, according to court documents. Harris threw a metal can of eyeglass cleaner out his door window, which struck the truck’s windshield.
Cardakovic got out of his truck, approached the SUV and spat at Harris through his half-open car door window. Harris immediately reached to the right of his seat, grabbed a loaded 9mm Glock pistol, pointed it at Cardakovic and fired, according to court documents. The bullet struck Cardakovic in the nose, exiting out the back of his neck, and he fell to the ground and died.
Harris then pulled out into traffic and fled.
An eyewitness followed Harris, who was estimated to be driving more than 100 mph. According to surveillance footage, Harris cut through a gas station, nearly colliding with a box truck, and headed into oncoming traffic. The eyewitness who followed Harris reported the car’s license number to police, who traced it to Harris.
According to court reports, Harris did not contact police or reach out to anyone for help. At the time of the incident, Harris was driving with his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their daughter.
After the incident
Harris lied when interviewed by police and did not appear to have remorse for killing Cardakovic. He expressed sadness about potentially not being able to see his child grow up.
In a call to his mother from jail, Harris said he was motivated to shoot the truck driver because of the disrespect the man showed by spitting at his face.
In the recorded call, Harris said, “So, boom right? Your life was took ’cause you disrespect. Disrespect gets your life taken. Respect gets you further in life. Respect gets you further in life.”
The state’s prosecutor, in court documents, said, “That the defendant would employ such reckless and dangerous conduct — with the potential to kill many more people — in his effort to escape the murder scene and, ultimately, culpability for his unjustified murder, shows how little regard the defendant actually had for the lives of others, including the people he claims to have been protecting” — his girlfriend and their unborn child in the car next to him.
After the killing, Harris changed his appearance and got rid of his car to reduce his chances of being identified by police.
The judge previously called this a difficult case and said the incident could have ended differently if everyone involved had made different choices at the time.
Harris, his family and friends asked for leniency and rehabilitation based on Harris’s character and his age.
Cardakovic’s family called the father of three a foundation of his family and “a superhero in real life.” They said his son and nephew are still healing from witnessing him being killed.