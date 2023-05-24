SCOTUS-ETHICS

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. 

 Sarah L. Voisin/Washington Post

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said Tuesday night that he was "confident" the Supreme Court will convince the public that it "adheres to the highest standards of conduct."

Accepting an award at the American Law Institute, Roberts did not directly comment on the controversies that have surrounded the court's members and their financial disclosures or the mounting congressional pressure for a specific code of conduct for the Supreme Court.