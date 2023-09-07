A Rochester landscaper will pay $13,000 in restitution and serve up to eight months in jail for accepting deposits for landscaping and fencing and failing to do the work promised.
Nickolas Legault, 25, of Rochester pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday in Strafford County for four misdemeanor counts of unfair business practices in violation of New Hampshire’s Consumer Protection Act.
In crimes involving four consumers:
• Legault accepted $1,909.50 to install sod, provided a series of excuses for why he failed to show up, stopped responding to the consumer’s communications, and never provided the promised materials or did any of the work, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.
• Legault accepted $3,000 from a second consumer to install turf. Legualt ripped up the existing lawn and accepted an additional $2,382.00 (which he later returned), then refused to do more work or refund the original $3,000.
• Legault accepted a $6,000 deposit from a third individual to install a fence, but spent the money on other things, which left him without any money to purchase the needed materials.
According to the AG’s office, he never performed the work, provided the materials or refunded the money, despite the consumer’s requests.
• In the fourth violation, Legault took $2,000 from a property owner to enlarge a patio and install gravel, tiki torches, trees and stone. The contractor never completed any of the work and didn’t return the money, despite the owner’s requests.
Strafford County Superior Court recommended that Legault be eligible for administrative home confinement. He must refrain from owning, operating, or managing a small business, and maintain good behavior. He cannot accept deposits for home contracting or landscaping work, and must not contact the four victims.
To report a consumer complaint with the New Hampshire Department of Justice, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or file online at www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.