A Rochester man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison last week for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in New Hampshire, federal prosecutors announced.

Bradford Sargent, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.