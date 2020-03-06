CONCORD — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to sell drugs, and to a gun charge.
Prosecutors said James M. Nesbitt, 43, of Rochester, conspired with two people to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The case started when state troopers pulled over Nesbitt's car in November 2018. Troopers searched the car, and said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. Later that night, state police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched a hotel room in Ossipee where Nesbitt was staying. There, police said they found just over six ounces of methamphetamine, and small quantities of fentanyl and other drugs.
Police said they also found a Springfield Armory XD45 semi-automatic handgun in Nesbitt's room.
About six weeks later, DEA agents arrested Nesbitt and one of his alleged co-conspirators at a Rochester home. There, police seized more fentanyl, four guns and ammunition.
Nesbitt pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
He will be sentenced on June 15.