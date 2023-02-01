Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate's appeal against detention

A Romanian court is due to rule on Wednesday on a challenge filed by Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2023. 

 INQUAM PHOTOS/VIA REUTERS

BUCHAREST - Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody until Feb. 27 after a Bucharest court rejected his appeal against his detention on Wednesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending a criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape and charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

Tina Glandian, American Lawyer brought on by the Tate brothers on their legal team as an advisor, talks to media representatives during a news conference, in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2023. 