FILE PHOTO: Tate brothers at the Bucharest Courthouse

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate chats with his lawyer after he appeared in front of a judge at the Bucharest Courthouse, in Bucharest, Romania, July 17, 2023.

 Alexandru Busca/INQUAM PHOTOS/Via Reuters

BUCHAREST - A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

"We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision of letting us free," Tate told reporters gathered outside his house on the outskirts of Bucharest. "I'm sure in the end we'll be absolutely exonerated."