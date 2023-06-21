SIG SAUER P320 pistol
New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer makes the P320 9mm handgun.

 Union Leader file

A retired law enforcement officer from Zion Grove, Pennsylvania, is among scores of gun owners who have sued SIG Sauer recently due to an alleged malfunction of one of its pistols.

James Hall, a retired lieutenant of the Philadelphia Police Department, filed a lawsuit against the gun maker seeking actual, compensatory and punitive damages for an incident during which his P320 pistol "drop-fired" and severely wounded him.

The factory of gun maker SIG Sauer near Exeter, New Hampshire, on June 4, 2022. 