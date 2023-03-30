FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to media mogul Rupert Murdoch as they walk out of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump speaks to media mogul Rupert Murdoch as they walk out of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016.  

 Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Over a tumultuous decade, Rupert Murdoch's sprawling media empire wrote more than a few big checks to stave off nasty court battles and negative headlines.

There was the more than $100 million paid to celebrities and crime victims whose phone messages were hacked by his British tabloids. The $50 million paid in a single fiscal year to several women who alleged sexual harassment at Fox News, and the $15 million to a former host who complained that she and other women were paid far less than male colleagues. And after the parents of a slain Democratic political staffer sued Fox for promoting a false conspiracy theory about his death, the cable-news giant settled the case with a high seven-figure payment.