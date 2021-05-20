A U.S. District Court judge shot down a Rye Beach woman’s appeal in a 2020 case over her decade-long failure to pay taxes on her millions stashed in foreign bank accounts.
The woman, Annette DeMauro, still owes the Internal Revenue Service $1 million in penalties and interest on income from interest accrued on about $3 million she held in numbered bank accounts in Switzerland and the Czech Republic after her appeal was denied this week in a ruling by Judge Joseph LaPlante.
The case began after the IRS audited DeMauro’s taxes, and found she had failed to report the income from the bank accounts, according to this week’s ruling denying the appeal. She had also brought money from the foreign accounts into the U.S. without paying taxes on it.
When the case first went to court in 2019, DeMauro testified that she never asked any tax professional about tax or reporting obligations for her foreign bank accounts, according to the ruling. DeMauro said she believed that she would never have to pay any taxes on money she got in a 2002 divorce.
But, according to the ruling, records from DeMauro’s Swiss bank account noted that in 2005, she told her client manager that she had “declared the account on taxes” and “clarified this with her tax lawyer.”
“The court thus found that her conduct was reckless, not prudent or of ordinary business care,” the ruling read, but did not rise to the level of tax evasion — which would have come with steeper fines.
In her appeal, DeMauro’s attorneys wrote that the 83-year-old DeMauro was “a clearly unsophisticated party.”
A 2020 ruling in the case stated that it was the “court’s opinion that DeMauro was in fact capable of orchestrating a complex scheme to hide her assets.
But the ruling read DeMauro’s used numbered accounts in two different countries, withheld paper correspondence, hid transfers and used “other unorthodox behavior over the course of several years with minimal outside guidance.”
DeMauro appealed the 2020 ruling, but LaPlante’s ruling this week said the appeal did not bring up any new arguments or procedural problems, so it was denied.