MANCHESTER — Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney cannot represent St. Anselm College monks in the lawsuit they have brought against their college, a judge decided on Wednesday.
In an 18-page order, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge William Delker ruled that Tierney has a conflict of interest because his firm — Wadleigh, Starr & Peters of Manchester — was instrumental in the 2009 restructuring of the college.
That restructuring, which gave more power to a board of trustees, resulted in the current lawsuit.
“There can be no doubt that current Board of Trustees and President control the attorney-client relationship and privilege with former counsel,” Delker wrote.
The order douses any hopes that the Benedictine monks have for a quick resolution to the lawsuit they brought against the trustees of the 130-year-old Catholic liberal arts college in late November.
The suit, filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, seeks to block the changes in bylaws that trustees approved last summer over the objection of the monks.
The monks claim they have the final say over bylaws, and bylaws represent the reserved powers they need to ensure the college maintains its Catholic and Benedictine traditions. Trustees have said they need a clear line of authority — including the ability to change bylaws — to maintain accreditation with the New England Commission of Higher Education.
“We move on,” said Abbot Mark Cooper, the head monk. He said the monks realized that Tierney’s representation could be an issue. By Thursday night, they had announced their new lawyer, Samantha Elliot of the Concord firme of Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell.
“We are confident as things move on the court will correctly rule when it gets to the merits of the case,” he said.
In a statement, college trustees said they are pleased with the order, which they described as procedural.
“It is important to again note that the Board of Trustees and the member monks have the best interests of the college at heart and the trustees remain open to resolving these issues and moving forward together,” the statement reads.
Cooper also praised Tierney’s ability and said the Wadleigh firm has always recognized that monks have power over bylaws.
In his ruling, Delker makes no mention of Tierney working on behalf of the college. But he noted that John Tucker, another Wadleigh, Starr & Peters lawyer, gave former college President Jonathan DeFelice and his fellow monks extensive advice in 2009. That prevents Tierney from representing the monks, he wrote, citing college bylaws and rules of professional conduct for lawyers.
Cooper pointed out that Delker specifically wrote that his ruling does not presage the outcome of the actual lawsuit. The college has yet to file a formal response to the monk’s suit.
Delker also ruled that the monks could not name Saint Anslem College as their co-plaintiff.
“This case involves a dispute between the Monk Members and the Board of Trustees for control of the corporation. For these reasons, there is no purpose in having Saint Anselm College named as a party to this litigation,” he wrote.
Cooper repeated past assertions that the legal issue is not complicated, and he does not see the suit dragging on. He expected a resolution in three or four months.
The lawsuit had pitted two prominent pro-life lawyers against one another.
The trustees are represented by Ovide Lamontagne, a shareholder in the Manchester firm Bernstein Shur and a previous Republican candidate who ran for governor and the U.S. Senate with strong pro-life backing. Tierney argued a Planned Parenthood funding case before the U.S. Supreme Court.