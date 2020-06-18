Key members of the Saint Anselm College board of trustees -- including its four officers -- must leave the board when their terms expire in October, a judge ruled this week.
The ruling comes in the high profile case brought by the Benedictine monks of Saint Anselm College, who last year sued trustees over control of the Catholic liberal arts school in Goffstown.
In a 10-page ruling issued Monday, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge William Delker blocked a bid by trustees to extend the terms of nine trustees who faced removal because they had served the maximum of three 3-year terms.
Those include Chairman Ann Catino, who has been the face of trustees in the ongoing power dispute, the vice chairman, the treasurer and the secretary.
"The Court does not discount the fact that the loss of experienced leadership will make the challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the (New England Commission of Higher Education) accreditation process more challenging. But allowing the current trustee terms to expire by operation of the bylaws will not result in irreparable harm," Delker wrote.
The lawsuit remains ongoing. Delker will eventually have to decide whether trustees or the monks have control of the college bylaws.
Monks, who relinquished must of the day-to-day operation of the 131-year-old college in 2009, said they need control of the bylaws to ensure the college adheres to its Catholic and Benedictine roots.
The trustees have said that the college needs clear lines of authority especially as part of the re-accreditation.
College spokesman Paul Pronovost said the judge's order will not change anything.
Delker also:
- Rejected a request by trustees to block monks from acting on behalf of the college, calling it too vague.
- Rejected a request by trustees to block the board of trustees from taking action beyond managing the day-to-day affairs of the college. Such limitations would likely interfere with the board's ability to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the accreditation, Delker wrote. It would also have unforeseen consequences, he wrote.