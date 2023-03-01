Talesha Saint-Marc has been chosen to serve as a federal magistrate judge in New Hampshire, making history as the first Black person to serve on the federal bench in the Granite State, a court spokesperson said.
Saint-Marc, a member of the New Hampshire Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty Class of 2019, is expected to begin her term in June.
“I am honored to serve New Hampshire as the next Magistrate Judge and to join the ranks of our distinguished federal bench,” said Saint-Marc. “This is a proud moment for me, my family, and my community.”
A lifelong New Hampshire resident, Saint-Marc completed her undergraduate studies at Franklin Pierce College, summa cum laude, and received her law degree from Northeastern University in 2009.
Following graduation, she served as a law clerk in the New Hampshire Supreme Court for retired Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy, and before that, the New Hampshire Superior Court.
She then went on to specialize in labor and employment law with Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
“Talesha is an absolute trailblazer,” Joan Fortin, CEO of Bernstein Shur, said in a statement. “It has been an honor working with her over the past decade while watching her grow into a leading member of the New Hampshire Bar and business community. Talesha has repeatedly demonstrated unwavering dedication to her clients, her colleagues, public service, and to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm and the legal industry generally.”
“I know New Hampshire will benefit greatly from the immense talent and diverse perspective she will bring to the federal bench,” added Fortin. “We are thrilled for Talesha and her family -- this is a proud day for all of us.”
Saint-Marc is active in the New Hampshire Bar Association, currently serving as chair of both the Labor and Employment Section and the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.
She previously served as the Hillsborough County Representative for the Women’s Bar Association. She’s served on the Board of Directors for New Hampshire Legal Assistance, Vice President of the Rivier University Board of Trustees, President of the Board of Directors for the Circle Program, and a volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Nashua.
In 2022, Saint-Marc visited schools with New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Gary Hicks with a goal of “encouraging diverse students to consider a career in the law,” according to information provided by Bernstein Shur.
“Attorney Saint-Marc’s selection was the result of an extensive and robust review process conducted by a Merit Selection Panel, which was comprised of accomplished members of the federal bar,” Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said in a statement. “She is a tremendously talented and successful lawyer, and she has an unwavering commitment to public service. Her intellect, empathy, and experience, when combined with her measured and calm demeanor, will make her an outstanding judge. The other judges and I very much look forward to welcoming Attorney Saint-Marc as a colleague and serving with her for years to come.”
Saint-Marc will join Bernstein Shur alumna Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone on the bench.